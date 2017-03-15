U.S. Green Building Council to tour Fayetteville tiny house Thursday

Wanna get a first-hand look at the Fayetteville home featured on Tiny House Nation recently? You'll get a chance this week. The U.S. Green Building Council will host a "Bike-itecture" tour of three Fayetteville homes on Thursday, March 16, and locals Asha Mevlana and Ryan Van Duzer's new south Fayetteville tiny home is on the tour.

