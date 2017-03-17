TheatreSquared Announces the 2017/18 ...

TheatreSquared Announces the 2017/18 Lineup for T2 SEASON 12

TheatreSquared Artistic Director Robert Ford and Executive Director Martin Miller today announced TheatreSquared Season 12, a year-long lineup of world and regional premieres and acclaimed new plays. Season packages are on sale today, with six-play packages starting at $89, by phone at 571-2785 or online at theatre2.org/subscribe .

