The University of Arkansas's attack on public records law

13 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Robert Steinbuch, a UALR law professor who has written a book on the Freedom of Information Act, writes here to dismantle arguments made by University of Arkansas counsel Joanne Maxey in defense of the UA-written bill to wreck the FOI law by putting attorney-client discussions and work product outside public reach. Designate just about anything work product and the public can't see it.

