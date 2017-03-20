The University of Arkansas's attack on public records law
Robert Steinbuch, a UALR law professor who has written a book on the Freedom of Information Act, writes here to dismantle arguments made by University of Arkansas counsel Joanne Maxey in defense of the UA-written bill to wreck the FOI law by putting attorney-client discussions and work product outside public reach. Designate just about anything work product and the public can't see it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum...
|1 min
|Guest
|28
|I think I'm in love with the Trivago guy...
|7 min
|Trivago_Guy_Lover
|1
|‘The Ninth Circus’: Judge Jeanine Slams Hawaii ...
|29 min
|Guest
|16
|2017 Lie of the Year??
|36 min
|guest
|42
|Ridgefield Christian School (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|mom
|21
|Jason E. Williams
|2 hr
|nobody
|1
|Democrats Love Socialism
|2 hr
|okimar
|71
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC