Take a tour of the new offices inside the Spring Street Parking Deck

City officials this week will host an open house event to show off the two recently completed offices inside the Spring Street Parking Deck in Fayetteville. The offices will open from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the deck on the northwest corner of Spring Street and School Avenue behind the Walton Arts Center.

