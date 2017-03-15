Take a tour of the new offices inside the Spring Street Parking Deck
City officials this week will host an open house event to show off the two recently completed offices inside the Spring Street Parking Deck in Fayetteville. The offices will open from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at the deck on the northwest corner of Spring Street and School Avenue behind the Walton Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ar State Republicans voting more taxes.
|39 min
|Capt Obvious
|55
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|44 min
|Capt Obvious
|5
|2017 Lie of the Year??
|3 hr
|District10
|25
|Democrats Love Socialism
|3 hr
|Frank a Tranny
|4
|Presbyterian minister Chris
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|Tue
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Mar 12
|booboo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC