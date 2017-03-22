Taco Bell to open March 29 on Dickson...

Taco Bell to open March 29 on Dickson Street

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The franchise owners of Taco Bell Cantina said the new restaurant will open on Wednesday, March 29 inside the former Common Grounds coffee shop building on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Renovations are complete on the 100-year-old building, which has been split into two spaces to make room for a Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe next door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Coldwell Banker Village Communities-Her... (Apr '15) 29 min Herbert Sybert 2
dont go to sharps small engine repair (Feb '13) 38 min Very good 23
Ashton gilstrap 4 hr Citizen trying to... 13
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Reality Check 34,266
News Man arrested in capital murder case 7 hr guest 4
Special Report: House Intel Committee Admits NS... 7 hr Trumps Right Again 1
Globalist David Rockefeller Dead at 101 7 hr URtheTraitor 3
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Wildfires
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,752,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC