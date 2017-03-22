Taco Bell to open March 29 on Dickson Street
The franchise owners of Taco Bell Cantina said the new restaurant will open on Wednesday, March 29 inside the former Common Grounds coffee shop building on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Renovations are complete on the 100-year-old building, which has been split into two spaces to make room for a Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe next door.
