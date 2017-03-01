Study Shows Expanding Conflict-of-Int...

Study Shows Expanding Conflict-of-Interest Problem in Congress

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - From 2005 to 2010, the average S&P 500 firm had seven members of Congress who owned stock in the firm, and some companies had closer to 100 members owning stock, according to a new study co-authored by a management professor at the University of Arkansas.

