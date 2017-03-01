Statement from teen is usable, court ...

Statement from teen is usable, court says

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NWAonline

A statement made to police by a minor can be used against him in court if he subsequently is charged as an adult, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The case involves James Griffin Jr. of Springdale, who was 16 when he was charged with robbing and assaulting a woman in Fayetteville in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Another Broken Plege BY the POTUS 6 min Pandemonium 7
how did we get the bible? 21 min Pandemonium 2
Deport All Members of the DNC 2 hr Pandemonium 6
Circumcised or Intact (Aug '13) 3 hr UCguy23 25
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 33,968
Hytrol (Apr '13) 6 hr destroyer 15
Obama needs to shut up!!! 7 hr Arkansaw 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,643 • Total comments across all topics: 279,296,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC