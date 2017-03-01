Statement from teen is usable, court says
A statement made to police by a minor can be used against him in court if he subsequently is charged as an adult, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Thursday. The case involves James Griffin Jr. of Springdale, who was 16 when he was charged with robbing and assaulting a woman in Fayetteville in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Another Broken Plege BY the POTUS
|6 min
|Pandemonium
|7
|how did we get the bible?
|21 min
|Pandemonium
|2
|Deport All Members of the DNC
|2 hr
|Pandemonium
|6
|Circumcised or Intact (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|UCguy23
|25
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|guest
|33,968
|Hytrol (Apr '13)
|6 hr
|destroyer
|15
|Obama needs to shut up!!!
|7 hr
|Arkansaw
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC