State officials unveil updated Weding...

State officials unveil updated Wedington Drive interchange plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department last week unveiled updated plans to improve the interchange at Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive in west Fayetteville. Preliminary plans for the project were first shown in 2014 , but have since been changed to reflect the inclusion of a bike and pedestrian side path as requested by Fayetteville officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin morgan 52 min lel 4
USS LIBERTY--What happened? 1 hr just sayin 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr It Just Makes Sense 34,109
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) 2 hr marty 39
Ncaa tournament Sun booboo 1
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC