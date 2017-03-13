State officials unveil updated Wedington Drive interchange plans
The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department last week unveiled updated plans to improve the interchange at Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive in west Fayetteville. Preliminary plans for the project were first shown in 2014 , but have since been changed to reflect the inclusion of a bike and pedestrian side path as requested by Fayetteville officials.
