Springdale bank robbery arrest made
A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the Feb. 16 robbery of an Arvest Bank location, police said Monday. Travis Robbins, 46, was arrested after the Benton Police Department contacted the Springdale Police Department about the robbery, Lt.
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-(don't) Care Kaput
|26 min
|Capt Obvious
|41
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|30 min
|Over the hill boys
|14
|Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more...
|37 min
|Guest
|12
|Jason E. Williams
|40 min
|Lunchbox
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Orange Man is Fake
|34,496
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|1 hr
|Guest
|21
|Mcdonalds on Redwolf
|2 hr
|guest
|4
