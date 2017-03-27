Springdale bank robbery arrest made

Springdale bank robbery arrest made

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with the Feb. 16 robbery of an Arvest Bank location, police said Monday. Travis Robbins, 46, was arrested after the Benton Police Department contacted the Springdale Police Department about the robbery, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump-(don't) Care Kaput 26 min Capt Obvious 41
Jake Bryant from Texas 30 min Over the hill boys 14
Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more... 37 min Guest 12
Jason E. Williams 40 min Lunchbox 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Orange Man is Fake 34,496
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 1 hr Guest 21
Mcdonalds on Redwolf 2 hr guest 4
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,318 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC