Spring 2017 Square 2 Square bike ride set for May 13
Participants will leave from the Fayetteville square between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and follow the Razorback Greenway for 32 miles north to the Bentonville square. The ride is part of a series of events organized by the Fayetteville and Bentonville parks departments designed to inspire locals to get active, and take advantage of the area's parks and trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 min
|Reality Check
|34,147
|USS LIBERTY--What happened?
|30 min
|American
|23
|2017 Lie of the Year??
|32 min
|look its dipstick 10
|13
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|46 min
|Clint
|3
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|Tue
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Sun
|booboo
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC