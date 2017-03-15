Spring 2017 Square 2 Square bike ride...

Spring 2017 Square 2 Square bike ride set for May 13

6 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Participants will leave from the Fayetteville square between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and follow the Razorback Greenway for 32 miles north to the Bentonville square. The ride is part of a series of events organized by the Fayetteville and Bentonville parks departments designed to inspire locals to get active, and take advantage of the area's parks and trails.

