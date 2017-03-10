South Fayetteville home featured on 'Tiny House Nation'
If you've driven around in south Fayetteville lately, you may have noticed a small, unique looking house at the corner of South Willow Avenue and E. 7th Street. The L-shaped home has an inviting front porch, interesting lighting, and probably most strikingly, a guitar amplifier-shaped facade visible from the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|USS LIBERTY--What happened?
|41 min
|Guest
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|47 min
|Just saying
|5
|For Solace and Solidarity in the Trump Age, Lib...
|1 hr
|Guest
|5
|Hillary Clinton's team met with Russian ambassa...
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Ar State Republicans voting more taxes.
|2 hr
|Danny
|27
|Lost pizza
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific...
|2 hr
|Danny
|23
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC