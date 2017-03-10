South Fayetteville home featured on '...

South Fayetteville home featured on 'Tiny House Nation'

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

If you've driven around in south Fayetteville lately, you may have noticed a small, unique looking house at the corner of South Willow Avenue and E. 7th Street. The L-shaped home has an inviting front porch, interesting lighting, and probably most strikingly, a guitar amplifier-shaped facade visible from the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
USS LIBERTY--What happened? 41 min Guest 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 47 min Just saying 5
For Solace and Solidarity in the Trump Age, Lib... 1 hr Guest 5
Hillary Clinton's team met with Russian ambassa... 1 hr Guest 2
Ar State Republicans voting more taxes. 2 hr Danny 27
Lost pizza 2 hr guest 2
Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific... 2 hr Danny 23
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC