Ribbon-cutting planned for Clabber Cr...

Ribbon-cutting planned for Clabber Creek Trail extension in west Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Fayetteville officials will celebrate the completion of 0.75-mile extension to Clabber Creek Trail during a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will take place near the trail underpass at Rupple Road between Edgewater Drive and Thames Drive in west Fayetteville. The event will include a guided walking tour of the new trail led by Matt Mihalevich, the city's trails coordinator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reed adam cook POS, SNITCH, etc.... 45 min waylonhinshaw 1
Tim Russom (Aug '15) 1 hr Old fling 8
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 2 hr Marci 20
Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on... 2 hr Snowflake 14
Reasons why Furries are better than Humans. (Feb '16) 2 hr Ronnie Alvarez 17
Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more... 4 hr Obamabad 23
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr BARNEYII 34,556
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC