Ribbon-cutting planned for Clabber Creek Trail extension in west Fayetteville
Fayetteville officials will celebrate the completion of 0.75-mile extension to Clabber Creek Trail during a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The ceremony will take place near the trail underpass at Rupple Road between Edgewater Drive and Thames Drive in west Fayetteville. The event will include a guided walking tour of the new trail led by Matt Mihalevich, the city's trails coordinator.
