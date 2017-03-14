Restaurant news: Burgerhaus, Razorhot Chicken, and more
The folks behind TJ's Sandwich Shop closed their Garland Avenue location back in January, and are planning to try a new concept in the space. According to a sign posted on the door, a new restaurant called RazorHot Chicken will soon open in the building, located at 1218 N Garland Ave. The new concept will also carry some of the same sandwiches that TJ's served.
