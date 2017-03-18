Records
Bowien-Brown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. a Thomas Edward Fox, 31, of 308 Duff Ave. in Sulphur Springs was arrested Friday in connection with felony fleeing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Brazile admits stealing debate questions ...
|11 min
|guest
|1
|Democrats Love Socialism
|16 min
|Barton Farley
|19
|Hillary to run again in 2020
|20 min
|guest
|31
|Need a Doctor
|24 min
|Momma2
|5
|Presbyterian minister Chris
|Mar 15
|Anonymous
|1
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Mar 12
|booboo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC