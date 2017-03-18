Records

Records

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Bowien-Brown was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set. a Thomas Edward Fox, 31, of 308 Duff Ave. in Sulphur Springs was arrested Friday in connection with felony fleeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donna Brazile admits stealing debate questions ... 11 min guest 1
Democrats Love Socialism 16 min Barton Farley 19
Hillary to run again in 2020 20 min guest 31
Need a Doctor 24 min Momma2 5
Presbyterian minister Chris Mar 15 Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Mar 14 marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,326 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,319

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC