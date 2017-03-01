Raped on campus, says student at UA
A 19-year-old student told police that she was raped at a residence hall on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville campus last summer. The woman told police Tuesday that a man she knew, who is also a student, raped her early on the morning of Aug. 24 at the Northwest Quad residence hall, said Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|55 min
|Now_What-
|33,952
|Teacher arrested for having sex with 13-year-ol...
|57 min
|guest
|203
|Obama to Russia: Â‘After My Election I Have More...
|1 hr
|EndTheRegressiveL...
|2
|Obama needs to shut up!!!
|1 hr
|EndTheRegressiveL...
|13
|Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in N...
|1 hr
|EndTheRegressiveL...
|12
|doo-doo jokes
|1 hr
|guest
|38
|Save the potbellied pigs!
|1 hr
|guest
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC