Public Meeting To Discuss Proposed Interchange At Wedington & I-49
The meeting will be on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Asbell Elementary School cafeteria. The school is located at 1500 North Sang Avenue in Fayetteville.
