Public meeting planned to discuss updated Wedington interchange improvements
The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department is asking for residents' input about its updated plans to improve the interchange at Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive in west Fayetteville. A public meeting is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in the cafeteria at Asbell Elementary School, 1500 N. Sang Ave. The state's plans for the project were first unveiled in 2014 , but have since been changed to reflect the inclusion of a bike and pedestrian path as requested by Fayetteville planners .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Russell's Truck Accessories (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|Cat
|34
|Love is gentle, Love is kind
|1 hr
|but seriously
|7
|Democrats Depressed, Disoriented, Demoralized, ...
|2 hr
|guest
|9
|Save the potbellied pigs!
|2 hr
|guest
|5
|David Stockman-Everything Will Grind to a Halt ...
|3 hr
|Captain Obvious
|7
|Trump the weather man
|4 hr
|Get real
|1
|Barack Obama (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Guest
|13
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC