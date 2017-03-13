Police release video of Oklahoma QB B...

Police release video of Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield's arrest in Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: NWAonline

This screenshot of a dashboard-camera video released by the Fayetteville Police Department shows Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's arrest in February. The Fayetteville Police Department on Friday released dashboard-camera video from the arrest of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bachelor Star Raven Gates Wore Green Last Night... 8 min guest 2
Doggie style at Wal-mart 9 min guest 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 34,102
Ncaa tournament Sun booboo 1
News Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06) Mar 7 Disinfectant 29
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09) Feb 23 c_bones 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,544,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC