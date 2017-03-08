Other days
Mr. Gerlach announced himself as a candidate for municipal judge yesterday and paid his fee of $50 for getting his name on the ticket. a Peace Pilgrim, the silver-haired walker for peace who has twice before stopped over in Little Rock during her travels, paid a return visit Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: Daylight Savings Time Dangerous
|29 min
|Rick
|1
|For Solace and Solidarity in the Trump Age, Lib...
|33 min
|guest
|2
|Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific...
|34 min
|guest
|21
|WikiLeaksÂ’ Vault 7 Release Confirms InfowarsÂ’ D...
|40 min
|guest
|20
|karla
|1 hr
|Fire engine red
|15
|Pediatricians (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|docoutput
|66
|Dr G. Lee cranfill...,WOW (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Jay
|54
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC