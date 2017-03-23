NIH Grant Will Further Investigation ...

NIH Grant Will Further Investigation of Breast Tumor Margin Assessment

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The National Institutes of Health has awarded a three-year, $424,081 grant to Magda El-Shenawee, electrical engineering professor, for her work on an intraoperative and rapid method of detecting positive cancer margins during conservative breast cancer surgery, or lumpectomy.

