New Study on a Modern Day African Tri...

New Study on a Modern Day African Tribe Transitioning From a Wild...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newswise

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Findings from the first comprehensive study on the oral health of a population in transition from a foraging, wild-food diet to an agriculture-based diet indicate that oral health is affected not just by diet, but also by gender and behavior differences between men and women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jigglebottom dootie jokes 15 min Flatulencia Toiletta 5
Spaghetti a Side Dish?????? (Feb '14) 54 min Spicolli 30
Rachel MaddowÂ’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL! 58 min lefties are lunatics 3
Dumb Lawyers 1 hr guest 2
Presbyterian minister Chris 18 hr Anonymous 1
best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11) Tue marty 39
Ncaa tournament Mar 12 booboo 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,018 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,791

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC