More street tree pruning scheduled in downtown Fayetteville this weekend
Drivers near downtown Fayetteville should expect some lane closures this weekend while crews continue work on a street tree pruning project. Contractors are scheduled to prune trees along North College Avenue from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18. The project will require single-lane closures on College between Rock Street and Maple Street, according to a news release.
