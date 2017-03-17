More street tree pruning scheduled in...

More street tree pruning scheduled in downtown Fayetteville this weekend

Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Drivers near downtown Fayetteville should expect some lane closures this weekend while crews continue work on a street tree pruning project. Contractors are scheduled to prune trees along North College Avenue from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 18. The project will require single-lane closures on College between Rock Street and Maple Street, according to a news release.

