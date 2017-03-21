LSU defensive lineman Christian LaCouture to wear No. 18 in 2017
LSU Tigers defensive tackle Christian LaCouture sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Brandon Allen during the second half action in Fayetteville, Ark. on Saturday, November 15, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Dortch at Cavanaugh Ford
|41 min
|Guest
|2
|Any ladies want some adult fun?
|1 hr
|Guitarguy
|18
|Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not...
|1 hr
|Commie Reality
|10
|Trump's trips to Florida
|1 hr
|libs are BORING
|5
|Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13)
|4 hr
|Old lady Alice
|53
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|Dr. Yawn
|6 hr
|Sue
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC