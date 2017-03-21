Local bank pledges to donate '1 Milli...

Local bank pledges to donate '1 Million Meals' this spring

For the seventh straight year, a local bank is working to combat food insecurity in and around Fayetteville with an ambitious food drive. Arvest Bank locations in NWA and the Fort Smith/River Valley region have pledged to provide one million meals to locals in need again this year as part of their two-month long 1 Million Meals initiative.

