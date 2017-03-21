Local bank pledges to donate '1 Million Meals' this spring
For the seventh straight year, a local bank is working to combat food insecurity in and around Fayetteville with an ambitious food drive. Arvest Bank locations in NWA and the Fort Smith/River Valley region have pledged to provide one million meals to locals in need again this year as part of their two-month long 1 Million Meals initiative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 min
|BARNEYII
|34,238
|Drug Test
|36 min
|guest
|7
|Any ladies want some adult fun?
|2 hr
|Guitarguy
|20
|riding a side by side
|3 hr
|candi
|1
|How is it working at Healthsouth? (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Coffeefan
|151
|mike robinson (Jan '13)
|3 hr
|Highly
|11
|Spicer: “It was Hillary Clinton who gave a Russ...
|3 hr
|Guess
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC