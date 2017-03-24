LIVE! in NWA

Emerging indie artist and former Razorback baseball player , Brady Toops pays tribute to his folk/soul influences on his new record, "Tried & True," opening up about love with vulnerable authenticity. He brings his "Tried & True Tour" to the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a free performance at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Maple Hill Lawn.

