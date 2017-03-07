Linda Collins-Smith's boundless love of guns: Some facts
Belief versus facts: Gun edition. Sen. Linda Collins-Smith , to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on her proposal to allow any concealed weapon permit holder to take a concealed weapon onto public college campuses: Gun Laws: For stricter laws: 31 percent For less strict laws: 14 percent No change to current gun laws: 53 percent Collins-Smith has another gun bill , to allow concealed carry permit holders to take weapons into most public facilities including, among others, the Capitol , the Justice Building and "the courtroom of any court of this state ."
