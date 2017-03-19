Legislative meddlers

It also holds under consideration a proposal to tell one of them that it shouldn't have allowed a gay and lesbian student association to conduct a sex-education fair on the campus lawn a couple of weeks ago. Amendment 33 to the state Constitution is a 1940s-era voter-approved initiative ensuing amid outrage after then-Gov. Homer Adkins did away with the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees so he could get rid of J. William Fulbright as the university president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.