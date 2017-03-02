Legislation aims to nullify Supreme C...

Legislation aims to nullify Supreme Court ruling on overtime pay

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Arkansas Times

Legislation filed today by Sen. Bart Hester and Rep. Charlie Collins aims to override a 2016 ruling by the Arkansas Supreme Cour t that said a Gerber plant in Fort Smith owed about $3 million in overtime pay for time workers spent taking on and off work clothing. The decision was 4-3.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

