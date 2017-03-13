Kathy Deck To Leave Arkansas for Alabama-Tuscaloosa
Economist Kathy Deck is leaving the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville to become the director of community and economic research partnerships at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bachelor Star Raven Gates Wore Green Last Night...
|7 min
|guest
|2
|Doggie style at Wal-mart
|8 min
|guest
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|34,102
|Ncaa tournament
|Sun
|booboo
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC