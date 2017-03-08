Joseph Duggar is courting Kendra Cald...

Joseph Duggar is courting Kendra Caldwell

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'She's the best!': Joseph Duggar announces courtship with Kendra Caldwell as she reveals she's 'looking forward to side hugs' Joseph Duggar, one of Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 children, is now courting family friend Kendra Caldwell, who he met at church. 'Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Insane Liberal Fools Leaping Off Tall Buildings 5 min guest 3
International Men's Day on April 5th! 10 min Guest 2
A Day Without Women 12 min Guest 1
10 Right Wing Companies That Every Progressive ... (May '15) 15 min guest 38
Building code/ordinance in Jonesboro (Aug '09) 46 min Michael bryant 6
Fabrik 48 min fartmansucksobama 2
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 55 min guest 47
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,781 • Total comments across all topics: 279,408,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC