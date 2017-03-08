Joseph Duggar is courting Kendra Caldwell
'She's the best!': Joseph Duggar announces courtship with Kendra Caldwell as she reveals she's 'looking forward to side hugs' Joseph Duggar, one of Michelle and Jim Bob's 19 children, is now courting family friend Kendra Caldwell, who he met at church. 'Our families are close friends through church and this has allowed Kendra and me to get to know each other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Insane Liberal Fools Leaping Off Tall Buildings
|5 min
|guest
|3
|International Men's Day on April 5th!
|10 min
|Guest
|2
|A Day Without Women
|12 min
|Guest
|1
|10 Right Wing Companies That Every Progressive ... (May '15)
|15 min
|guest
|38
|Building code/ordinance in Jonesboro (Aug '09)
|46 min
|Michael bryant
|6
|Fabrik
|48 min
|fartmansucksobama
|2
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|55 min
|guest
|47
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC