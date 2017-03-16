Jeepers peepers
It was just before dark on Feb. 27 when the four hunters set out. As they approached the banks of Clabber Creek in Fayetteville, they stopped, cupped their hands over their ears and listened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13)
|16 min
|Leroy
|237
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|26 min
|Reality Check
|34,180
|Scentsy consultant
|40 min
|Scentsy Consultant
|1
|Presbyterian minister Chris
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|best and worst places to live in Fayetteville (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|marty
|39
|Ncaa tournament
|Mar 12
|booboo
|1
|Klan Holds Rally at Gettysburg (Sep '06)
|Mar 7
|Disinfectant
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC