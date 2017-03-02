Inverse Performance Art Festival to r...

Inverse Performance Art Festival to return March 30-April 1

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Organizers of the Inverse Performance Art Festival this week announced the festival is set for Thursday, March 30 - Saturday April 1 this year. The event is organized and curated by Cynthia Post Hunt of Fayetteville, AR and Emma Saperstein of San Luis Obispo, CA, and intended to "elevate the medium of performance art and immerse residents in the performative practice through workshops, lectures, panel discussions and open rehearsals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cosmetic Procedures 6 min Purple1958 2
Trumps promises on taxes 9 min Captain Obvious 17
Democrats Depressed, Disoriented, Demoralized, ... 15 min Demoncrats are Evil 18
Weed while Pregnant (Aug '12) 2 hr Mary 119
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 3 hr Raytheon 11
Thurtstle Mullen ! 3 hr johnny 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr Guest 33,947
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC