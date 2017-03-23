Inverse Performance Art Fest Returns

ON THE COVER Courtesy Photo Through the use of an interdisciplinary practice, Justin Zachary investigates the relationship between his mother and father as a means of commutation through video and performance. He and 20 other performance artists will be featured at Inverse Performance Art Festival in Fayetteville and Bentonville, Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1. An avant garde performance art festival will be returning for its second year to host 21 different performances from 29 artists throughout Northwest Arkansas.

