Inverse Performance Art Fest Returns
ON THE COVER Courtesy Photo Through the use of an interdisciplinary practice, Justin Zachary investigates the relationship between his mother and father as a means of commutation through video and performance. He and 20 other performance artists will be featured at Inverse Performance Art Festival in Fayetteville and Bentonville, Thursday, March 30 through Saturday, April 1. An avant garde performance art festival will be returning for its second year to host 21 different performances from 29 artists throughout Northwest Arkansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Free Weekly.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scentsy consultant
|34 min
|Toothpaste
|4
|NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum...
|51 min
|District10
|25
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|growupyoutroll
|34,316
|Republican Senators just sold your privacy to t...
|2 hr
|guest
|4
|20 bucks per hour of eatin plus extras
|3 hr
|lock them up
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|3 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
|Trying to sell Tattoo Kit/Equipment (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|The niggest
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC