Inquisitive minds rejoice, the Inverse Performance Art Festival is back

Do you have an inquisitive mind? Many people have never been exposed to performance art, but they are performance curious. Others have a preconceived notion that performance art is just about the cult of the artist's personality, but the reality is that the majority of performance artists are trying to create a sincere connection and tell a truth about life or society that is too difficult to pinpoint with a singular form of communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.