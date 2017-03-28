Inquisitive minds rejoice, the Inverse Performance Art Festival is back
Do you have an inquisitive mind? Many people have never been exposed to performance art, but they are performance curious. Others have a preconceived notion that performance art is just about the cult of the artist's personality, but the reality is that the majority of performance artists are trying to create a sincere connection and tell a truth about life or society that is too difficult to pinpoint with a singular form of communication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more...
|3 min
|liberalsaredungea...
|21
|63 Hwy Near Bono
|9 min
|send them to jail
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|26 min
|Soozy
|34,509
|Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze d...
|2 hr
|guest
|2
|2006 cotton st apt 4
|3 hr
|Guest
|1
|CNN, MSNBC coverup
|4 hr
|Liberalsarefakene...
|15
|Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in...
|6 hr
|liberals are reta...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC