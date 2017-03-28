Inquisitive minds rejoice, the Invers...

Inquisitive minds rejoice, the Inverse Performance Art Festival is back

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

Do you have an inquisitive mind? Many people have never been exposed to performance art, but they are performance curious. Others have a preconceived notion that performance art is just about the cult of the artist's personality, but the reality is that the majority of performance artists are trying to create a sincere connection and tell a truth about life or society that is too difficult to pinpoint with a singular form of communication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more... 3 min liberalsaredungea... 21
63 Hwy Near Bono 9 min send them to jail 2
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min Soozy 34,509
News Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze d... 2 hr guest 2
2006 cotton st apt 4 3 hr Guest 1
CNN, MSNBC coverup 4 hr Liberalsarefakene... 15
Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in... 6 hr liberals are reta... 16
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,482 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC