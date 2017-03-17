House votes to end dual holiday for R...

House votes to end dual holiday for Robert E. Lee and M.L. King; bill goes to governor

The Arkansas House completed action Friday on the bill end a dual Robert E. Lee/Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Arkansas. The vote was 66-11, with voting present.

