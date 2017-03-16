Homicide Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Threatening To Kill Witness In Case
A Fayetteville man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly threatened a witness who presented evidence in a homicide investigation. Bruce Heard, 25, is facing felony charges of intimidating a witness, domestic battery and terroristic threatening, and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a preliminary report.
