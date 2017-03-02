Highway 71 Classic bike rides set for...

Highway 71 Classic bike rides set for Sunday, March 12

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fayetteville Flyer

The annual ride, which kicks off the spring cycling season, is produced by Bike Fayetteville in partnership with Breakaway Cycling Club, a local junior road racing development team. This year's event is presented by Highroller Cyclery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 2 min Dollie 7
doo-doo jokes 4 min PASSMORE GAS 37
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 min Reality Check 33,944
David Stockman-Everything Will Grind to a Halt ... 21 min DJT 10
Trumps promises on taxes 28 min Captain Obvious 14
Oscars Best Actor 39 min Guest 3
Kait channel eight 43 min Guest 2
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Washington County was issued at March 02 at 2:10PM CST

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,265,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC