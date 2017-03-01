Greenland pursues trail lights grant
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to apply for a Rural Community Grant from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Mayor Bill Groom said. "We have put in a walking trail at one of our parks and we're going to use this grant to install lights on that walking trail so our citizens can use it at night and it will be safer," Groom said.
