Giveaway: Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical, April 4 at Walton Arts Center

Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical , a theatrical revue of the signs and sounds of India, will be playing at Walton Arts Center on Tuesday, April 4. The show, which combines a fusion of film, dance, and music, is a high-energy celebration of new India's pop music and Bollywood culture, featuring colorful costumes, dance, and more. Tickets to the Walton Arts Center performances range from $45-65, and are now on sale now at waltonartscenter.org.

