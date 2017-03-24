fyi
"Take Me Out to the Ball Game: History of Baseball in Fort Smith" with Billy D. Higgins, associate professor of history at UAFS, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10. Reservations at 783-3000.
