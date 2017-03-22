Frost Fest raises $8,000 for Apple Seeds Inc.
Organizers of last's months Frost Fest craft beer festival presented an $8,000 check to local non-profit Apple Seeds Inc. last week. The money was raised at this year's event which featured dozens of breweries from around the region on Feb. 4. According to a press release from Fossil Cove, the brewery that organized the event, more than 2,300 folks attended the second year festival.
