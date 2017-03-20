Forrest City murder suspect arrested in NW Arkansas
FORREST CITY, AR - A northeast Arkansas murder suspect is in jail after police say he was arrested on the other side of the state. Police in Forrest City had been searching for Bruce Heard Jr., 25, of Forrest City on a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Lavence Robinson, also of Forrest City.
