Former State Sen. Jon Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III Indicted

A federal grand jury in Fayetteville has issued a 13-count indictment against former state Sen. Jon Woods of Springdale; Oren Paris III, the president of Ecclesia College in Springdale; and their mutual friend, Randell Shelton Jr., as a corruption scandal involving kickbacks on state grants widens.

