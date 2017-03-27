Former Procter & Gamble exec pleads n...

Former Procter & Gamble exec pleads not guilty to fraud in Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A retired Procter & Gamble executive who's president of a Fayetteville business training company pleaded not guilty to several fraud charges in federal court Tuesday. Darrell Rosen, 58, entered not-guilty pleas to three charges of wire fraud and four charges of money laundering in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps family caretakers 11 min guest 3
What Can I Do About Missing Teeth? 55 min wi-fi willie 7
i stole your wifi 1 hr wi-fi willie 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 34,520
old crimes of jonesboro (May '09) 1 hr Iremember 344
emily foster 2 hr hmm 1
Upper Crust being investigated by labor board 2 hr Guest 1
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Washington County was issued at March 29 at 4:20PM CDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC