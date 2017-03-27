Former Procter & Gamble exec pleads not guilty to fraud in Fayetteville
A retired Procter & Gamble executive who's president of a Fayetteville business training company pleaded not guilty to several fraud charges in federal court Tuesday. Darrell Rosen, 58, entered not-guilty pleas to three charges of wire fraud and four charges of money laundering in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.
