For state, six-figure salary list up by 211
University of Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema speaks with members of the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, inside the Fred W. Smith Center in Fayetteville on the results from National Signing Day. The number of state employees whose salaries are at least $100,000 increased by 211 this fiscal year to 2,933 - the largest growth in their ranks in almost a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not...
|1 hr
|Another Guest
|4
|pain doctors
|1 hr
|hello
|1
|Utility Assistance
|2 hr
|AnonymousB63
|3
|2017 Lie of the Year??
|2 hr
|watch her bangthem
|39
|Â‘The Ninth CircusÂ’: Judge Jeanine Slams Hawaii ...
|2 hr
|SSOB
|11
|NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum...
|3 hr
|ManassasOwnsUratfart
|20
|PELOSI GALORE: Slams Â‘stupid economyÂ’, repeats ...
|5 hr
|Mr Guest Loves Trump
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC