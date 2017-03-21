Fire Breaks Out In Westwood Gardens

Fire Breaks Out In Westwood Gardens

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Fire crews were called to Westwood Gardens on Wedington Drive about 3:30 a.m. A Fayetteville police officer spotted the fire while driving by, and tried putting it out with a fire extinguisher before calling the fire department. The fire burned through the wall of the gardening center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
muslims causong trouble in London 7 min jimmyjack 2
Trump's trips to Florida 17 min jimmyjack 13
Sister B 18 min jimmyjack 2
Middleton 22 min Friend 2
Lock him up 34 min MAXINE 7
Clinton Says Trump Paid Nothing in Federal Ta... 43 min Guest 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr BARNEYII 34,236
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,735,800

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC