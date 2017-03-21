Fire Breaks Out In Westwood Gardens
Fire crews were called to Westwood Gardens on Wedington Drive about 3:30 a.m. A Fayetteville police officer spotted the fire while driving by, and tried putting it out with a fire extinguisher before calling the fire department. The fire burned through the wall of the gardening center.
