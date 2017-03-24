Finding The Right Note
Jake Hertzog will introduce himself to the University of Arkansas community on Thursday with a program of "mostly jazz with influences of some modern classical music, too." One can't help but wonder: How did a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer and educator -- whose career to date has spanned nine albums as bandleader across jazz, rock and classical new music styles -- a musician who has toured throughout the U.S., Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and India and performed and recorded with a who's who of artists wind up teaching at the University of Arkansas? "Basically, I was kind of doing a lot of road gigs, many of which involved teaching type of engagements," he says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|44 min
|SSOB
|34
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,334
|What's the best nail salon in Jonesboro? (Apr '11)
|1 hr
|johndam
|29
|Trump-(don't) Care Kaput
|2 hr
|Trump is the good...
|7
|Returning to jonesboro for my final years
|4 hr
|Sam
|3
|Trump's trips to Florida
|4 hr
|Guest
|17
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|6 hr
|guest
|53
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC