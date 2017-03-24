Finding The Right Note

Finding The Right Note

Jake Hertzog will introduce himself to the University of Arkansas community on Thursday with a program of "mostly jazz with influences of some modern classical music, too." One can't help but wonder: How did a critically acclaimed guitarist, composer and educator -- whose career to date has spanned nine albums as bandleader across jazz, rock and classical new music styles -- a musician who has toured throughout the U.S., Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and India and performed and recorded with a who's who of artists wind up teaching at the University of Arkansas? "Basically, I was kind of doing a lot of road gigs, many of which involved teaching type of engagements," he says.

