Fence Put Up At Vandergriff Elementar...

Fence Put Up At Vandergriff Elementary In Fayetteville

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A new fence now surrounds the playground at Vandergriff Elementary School in Fayetteville. It was built, after a special needs student wandered away from recess and died after being found in a nearby private pool earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump's trips to Florida 14 min District10 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min Dirty Mike 34,227
Any ladies want some adult fun? 33 min Guitarguy 14
Dr. Yawn 1 hr Sue 6
My Name Is Jason 2 hr reality check 10
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 2 hr Guest 27
Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not... 3 hr Trumphatersareinsane 7
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fayetteville, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,450 • Total comments across all topics: 279,713,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC