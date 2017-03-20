Fence Put Up At Vandergriff Elementary In Fayetteville
A new fence now surrounds the playground at Vandergriff Elementary School in Fayetteville. It was built, after a special needs student wandered away from recess and died after being found in a nearby private pool earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's trips to Florida
|14 min
|District10
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|26 min
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|Any ladies want some adult fun?
|33 min
|Guitarguy
|14
|Dr. Yawn
|1 hr
|Sue
|6
|My Name Is Jason
|2 hr
|reality check
|10
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|2 hr
|Guest
|27
|Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not...
|3 hr
|Trumphatersareinsane
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC