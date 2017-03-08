Fayetteville Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Nearly 30 Dogs, 3 Dead, Found In Her Home

A Fayetteville woman is facing several animal cruelty charges after police said she was found with 26 living animals in her home. Vickie West, 63, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 23 for two counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to a warrant affidavit.

