Fayetteville Woman Facing Animal Cruelty Charges After Nearly 30 Dogs, 3 Dead, Found In Her Home
A Fayetteville woman is facing several animal cruelty charges after police said she was found with 26 living animals in her home. Vickie West, 63, turned herself in to police after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Feb. 23 for two counts of aggravated cruelty to a dog and two counts of cruelty to animals, according to a warrant affidavit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This Leaked Document Will Stop Obamacare Â– If I...
|9 min
|Guest
|1
|Postal service
|13 min
|Guest
|1
|Democrats say Russians rigged our election....
|16 min
|Guest
|12
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|32 min
|Trump was right
|50
|Factory jobs
|3 hr
|asuato
|2
|looking for an attorney
|6 hr
|guest
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|guest
|34,043
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC