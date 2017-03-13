Fayetteville to create energy plan to boost efficiency, sustainability

Stevenson , 6, helps volunteer Cindy Mao Friday as they clean the bleachers in the Yvonne Richardson Community Center in Fayetteville. City staff completed a lighting and insulation upgrade for the center in 2015 that included LED lighting inside the gymnasium as well as an LED lighting upgrade in gym that replaced 400-watt lights with brighter and more efficient 100-watt lights.

